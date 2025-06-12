AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $191.27 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

