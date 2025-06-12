Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

