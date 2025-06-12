Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,431,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ISRG opened at $522.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

