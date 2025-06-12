Zhang Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

