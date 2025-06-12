Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 707.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 243,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after buying an additional 213,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $234.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

