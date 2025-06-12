Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $415.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

