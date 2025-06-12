Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.50 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $415.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

