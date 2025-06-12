Farrell Financial LLC Has $397,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farrell Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $604.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $593.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average is $583.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

