Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $994.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

