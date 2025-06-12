GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,878,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

