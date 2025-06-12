Members Wealth LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Members Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market cap of $519.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,106.59 and its 200-day moving average is $994.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

