apricus wealth LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,886,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

