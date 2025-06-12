Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 57,550 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 571.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DE stock opened at $520.72 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

