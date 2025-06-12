Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 20,355 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

