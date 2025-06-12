Fortitude Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

