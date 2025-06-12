Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $140,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.