EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 123,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

