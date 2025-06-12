Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.4% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.