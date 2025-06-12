Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 73,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.