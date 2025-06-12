Coerente Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $552.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

