Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.52 and its 200 day moving average is $258.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

