Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

