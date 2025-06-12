Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

