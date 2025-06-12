Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

QQQ stock opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.