Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $373.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.77.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.