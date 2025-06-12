Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,338 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.33.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8%

ADBE opened at $412.84 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

