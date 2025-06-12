My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

