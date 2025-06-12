Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 707.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 243,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,289,000 after buying an additional 213,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $234.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

