First United Bank & Trust Sells 594 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:T opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

