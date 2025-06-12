Sapient Capital LLC Sells 811 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

