Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,303.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,273 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Shares of NKE opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

