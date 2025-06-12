Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average is $254.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

