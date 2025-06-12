Defined Financial Planning LLC Has $253,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $168,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

