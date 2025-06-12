Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $192.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

