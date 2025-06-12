May Barnhard Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

