Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VBK stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

