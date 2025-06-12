Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $167.23 and a 1 year high of $281.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.