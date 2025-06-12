iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.