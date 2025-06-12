May Barnhard Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

May Barnhard Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 138,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

