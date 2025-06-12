First United Bank & Trust Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 519.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

