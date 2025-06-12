Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 19,895 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Shares of AMGN opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.88 and a 200 day moving average of $285.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

