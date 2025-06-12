GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $272.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $258.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

