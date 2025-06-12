iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $89,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $409.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.47 and a 200-day moving average of $389.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

