Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.37. The company has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.