Members Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Members Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,503,120,000 after buying an additional 356,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,186,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.