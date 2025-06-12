GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

