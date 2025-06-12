Sapient Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.