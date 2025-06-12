Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

