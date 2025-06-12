Net Worth Advisory Group Has $962,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.



