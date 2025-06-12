Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $359,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

